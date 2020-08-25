OneShiaOneMessage/Imam Hussain (AS) told us everything, we just have to listen

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

Imam Hussain (a) told us everything. We just have to listen. He said: "I have emerged to call for reform in the Ummah of my grandfather.." He did not say he emerged 'for reform', but "to call" for reform. The rest is the job of the people – and this sums up the lesson of Ashura. — إبن الغُبيري 🏴 (@ibnalghobeiri) August 22, 2020

Kuch Musalmano ko hai Majlise Shabbir se bair, Aur kuch Hindu uthate hai abbas ka Alam pic.twitter.com/cbQdoJJnrI — Shia Human Right (@ShiaHumanRight) August 22, 2020

How blessed are the ones who are in Karbala this year 🕊❤️ pic.twitter.com/5jJE6cSlqX — Isha Zahra (@karbalaii313) August 22, 2020

This time last year. We really didn't know how lucky we were did we? May Allah bring these days and nights back 💔 pic.twitter.com/1lBDBGhBSo — Hussain Makke (@HMakke91) August 23, 2020

في الدور وفي كل الدروب صوت الحسين .. هو الصوت اذي يعلو ويصدح كلما أرادوا خنقه .. انشطار ذرات العشق تحيل الوجود مأتماً للحسين عليه السلام .. pic.twitter.com/S9OKGgYxHG — Mohd albrahim (@shMohdalbrahim) August 22, 2020

احیای دین با قیام حسینی – حضرت آیت الله العظمی جوادی آملی (مدّظلّه العالی).. pic.twitter.com/NfdgCjm6Pb — إبن الغُبيري 🏴 (@ibnalghobeiri) August 23, 2020