Date :Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 | Time : 14:14 |ID: 164029 | Print

OneShiaOneMessage/Imam Hussain (AS) told us everything, we just have to listen

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees all around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Here is several tweets:

You might also like
Shafaqna calls for Ashura in different languages/you are invited to #OneShiaOneMessage
Video: Hyderi Islamic Centre ladies only programme, 4th Day of Muharram
OneShiaOneMessage/ "The secret of a man's greatness lies in his unshakeable faith in God"
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s important Fatwa on mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram 1442 AH
ICEL mourning ceremony,1st night, Muharram
Video: AIM mourning programme,1st night, Muharram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *