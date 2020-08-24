Ayatollah Khamenei: “Insight is needed more than anything else”
SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.
Ayatollah Khamenei says about the imam Hussain’s (pbuh) uprising :
#ImamHussain’s (pbuh) uprising teaches us that in defending religion, insight is needed more than anything else. Those who lack insight are deceived by the enemy’s propaganda and lies, and they side with the front of falsehood without even realizing it.#Muharram
— Khamenei.ir (@khamenei_ir) August 22, 2020
