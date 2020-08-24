Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 14:07 |ID: 164046 | Print

Ayatollah Khamenei: “Insight is needed more than anything else”

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Ayatollah Khamenei says about the imam Hussain’s (pbuh) uprising :

You might also like
New York Drive-in Majlis for Imam Hussain (A.S)
Video: Muharram in Baku, Azerbaijan
Video: AIM mourning programme, 2nd night of Muharram
Hyderi Islamic Centre ladies only programme, Day 1 of Muharram
The Grand Ayatollah Sistani's important Fatwa on mourning ceremony of Imam Hussain (A.S) in Muharram 1442 AH
Ayatolah Khamenei: "The American elite should be ashamed of having such a president.”
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *