Date :Thursday, August 27th, 2020 | Time : 09:35 |ID: 164049 | Print

Video: Tejani Brothers English Noha 2020

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

You might also like
OneShiaOneMessage/Our hearts and souls shall always remain in Karbala
Video: Ya Hussain (A.S)
OneShiaOneMessage/Muhammad Ali Keley in mourning ceremony of Ashura
Video: Father Christopher Clohessy interpreting the life of Lady Zainab
Video: Muharram in Baku, Azerbaijan
Black flag of mourning for Muharram raised above the dome of the shrine of "Muslim ibn Aqeel"…
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *