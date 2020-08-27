Video: Tejani Brothers English Noha 2020

SHAFAQNA- Shafaqna International News Agency invites all Shia Muslims and Ahlal-Bayt (A.S.) devotees around the world to be the messengers of Imam Hussain’s (A.S.) movement to the world in Muharram 2020, by using cyberspace and through updating their profile pictures with Ashura symbols and posting contents about Imam Hussain (A.S.) on social media with the hashtag “#OneShiaOneMessage“.

Out of EVERY nawha we have ever released this one took us the longest to write. We spent 6 YEARS writing and rewriting this nawha until it was perfect. We turn Imam Hussain(A)s title into literal form and bring it to life in this heartbreaking rendition. Stay tuned! #Muharram2020 pic.twitter.com/AbFgclWKhV — Abbas Tejani (@AbbasTejani) August 22, 2020