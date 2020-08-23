https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/flood-1.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-23 16:24:162020-08-23 16:24:16Floods kill 4 in Turkey’s Black Sea region
Floods kill 4 in Turkey’s Black Sea region
SHAFAQNA- Floods in Turkey’s Black Sea province has left at least 4 people dead. Those who lost their lives included a gendarmerie officer.
Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 11 people were reported missing in the northeastern province of Giresun, while 127 people have been rescued. He said that roads to 118 villages were closed, AA reported.
