Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020

US troops withdraw from Iraq’s Taji base

SHAFAQNA-US troops withdrew from Taji military base in Iraq on Sunday.

“The movement of coalition military personnel is part of a long-range plan coordinated with the government of Iraq,” the coalition said in a statement, adding that Camp Taji has historically held up to 2,000 coalition members, most of whom have departed this summer.

Remaining coalition troops will depart in the coming days after finalising the handing over of equipment to Iraqi security forces, it added, Reuters reported.

 

 

