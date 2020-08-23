Kuwait rebuilds silo damaged by Beirut blast

SHAFAQNA- Kuwait has announced undertaking the reconstruction of a wheat silo in the port of Beirut.

The only wheat silo in Beirut was destroyed in an explosion in the port of this city last month. Now, Kuwait has announced that it has undertaken the reconstruction of this silo. The destruction of the silo has raised concerns among Lebanese officials about a shortage of wheat and bread. The complete destruction of this silo with a capacity of 120,000 tons of wheat means that buyers of wheat and flour only have to be contented with small boats and ships for import or they have to wait for the evacuation of the cargoes from northern port of Tripoli.

Now the Kuwaiti ambassador to Lebanon has announced that because the wheat silo in the port of Beirut was built with the loan money that this small Persian Gulf country gave to Lebanon in 1969, Kuwait will undertake its reconstruction. Al-Ghanaie said the reconstruction of this huge silo is a sign that shows how Kuwait and Lebanon can help each other in difficult times.

It is worth mentioning that many foreign money and facilities donors have said that they will help Lebanon only if they are sure that their aid will be spent in the right place and in fight against corruption in this country.

