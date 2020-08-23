Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine hosting Muharram mourning ceremonies

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: The holy shrine of Imam Ali (AS) hosts Muharram mourning ceremoniesin which health protocols are fully observed.

The Astan (custodianship) of the holy shrine earlier this week had announced its readiness to hold the ritual programs and mourning ceremonies to mark the martyrdom anniversary of Imam Hussein (AS).

Faiq Al-Shimmari, a member of the Astan and head of its dissemination section said that different parts and staff of the Astan are ready to provide services to pilgrims and those participating in the programs, taking special measures to make sure the health protocols are fully observed.

The courtyards of the holy shrine have been covered with black banners and flags on the occasion and the dissemination section and satellite channel of the Astan broadcast live the Muharram programs of the holy shrine, he added.

The programs include speeches by a number of experts from Najaf seminary and special Quranic programs by the Quran Center of the Astan.

The office of senior Iraqi Shia cleric Ayatollah Seyed Ali al-Sistani in a statement urged people to take health recommendations seriously during the rituals to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.