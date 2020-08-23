Muharram Mourning ceremonie in Moscow

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Muharram Mourning ceremonies at the Islamic Center of Moscow began on Friday night.

The ceremonies will continue every night until August 30, and the participants are required to observe the health protocols.

They start after Maghrib and Isha prayers and include recitation of supplications, speeches by Hojat-ol-Islam Tahmasebi on the lessons of the Ashura uprising, and elegy recitations.

Shia Muslims around the world mourn the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (AS), the Sayyid-ul-Shuhada (master of martyrs), in Muharram, the first month in the lunar Hijri calendar (began Friday).

The third Shia Imam (AS) and a small group of his followers and family members were martyred by the tyrant of his time – Yazid Bin Moaweya, in the battle of Karbala on the tenth day of Muharram (known as Ashura) in the year 680 AD.