Detention of a Saudi Arabian sports media figure

SHAFAQNA- The sports media figure Ibrahim al-Thyabi was detained at the beginning of July 2020 in Saudi Arabia,  Prisoners of Conscience wrote in a tweet.

Al-Thyabi was detained on the grounds of a tweet in which he complained about the salaries, although he deleted the tweet and apologized, Prisoners of Conscience said.

