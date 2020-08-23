Detention of a Saudi Arabian sports media figure

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/download-9.jpg 225 225 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-23 23:04:112020-08-24 00:03:40Detention of a Saudi Arabian sports media figure
SHAFAQNA- The sports media figure Ibrahim al-Thyabi was detained at the beginning of July 2020 in Saudi Arabia, Prisoners of Conscience wrote in a tweet.
Al-Thyabi was detained on the grounds of a tweet in which he complained about the salaries, although he deleted the tweet and apologized, Prisoners of Conscience said.
