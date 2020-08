https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/16898D01-A5F6-4061-967D-67F953A4C84B-e1598269530753.jpeg 772 1132 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian 2020-08-24 12:35:15 2020-08-24 12:45:39 Imam Hussain (A.S): One of the signs of a scholar is criticizing his/her own words and thoughts