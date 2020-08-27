Under Armour unveils first Hijab for Muslim athlete

SHAFAQNA- Fitness clothing company Under Armour unveiled its first sport Hijab for female Muslim athletes, three years after Nike started selling Hijabs.

The Under Armour Sport Hijab has been in development for several years, the company said. Several athletes helped with development of the product including Saman Munir, a certified personal trainer and fitness influencer in Toronto. Under Armour’s Hijab will sell for $35, the same price as Nike’s product. The Hijab features a “super soft, smooth fabric…made with a unique hex-shaped mesh pattern designed for maximum breathability, sweat-wicking capability and an extra fast drying time,” according to a news release.