Under Armour unveils first Hijab for Muslim athlete

SHAFAQNA- Fitness clothing company Under Armour unveiled its first sport Hijab for female Muslim athletes, three years after Nike started selling Hijabs.
The Under Armour Sport Hijab has been in development for several years, the company said. Several athletes helped with development of the product including Saman Munir, a certified personal trainer and fitness influencer in Toronto. Under Armour’s Hijab will sell for $35, the same price as Nike’s product. The Hijab features a “super soft, smooth fabric…made with a unique hex-shaped mesh pattern designed for maximum breathability, sweat-wicking capability and an extra fast drying time,” according to a news release.
”The hijab also features built-in headphone access and a contoured band around the face to prevent slippage, ensuring the Hijab does not come untucked or fall off. Jennifer Smith, senior designer of women’s and girl’s accessories at Under Armour, said in a statement that “Our team worked diligently to launch a quality sport Hijab that will meet the performance needs of its user and ensure all female athletes are covered from head to toe no matter their size, level of performance or religion”, Baltimore Business Journal reported. For Under Armour (NYSE: UAA), the reveal of its newest product comes as the brand is making a concerted effort to be a part of the social justice movement happening across the U.S. and the world.
