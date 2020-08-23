Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 23:00 |ID: 164165 | Print

Zarif: The unlawful US position disregards well-stablished rules of international law

SHAFAQNA- “The reckless unlawful US position disregards well-stablished rules of international law and practices that have been formed over the course of centuries to save our world from anarchy”, Mohammad Javad Zarif wrote a part of his letter to the president of the UNSC in a tweet.

In a letter to the chairman of the UN Security Council on Thursday, Iran’s foreign minister blasted the US’ illegal attempts to snapback sanctions on Iran, reiterating that the US has no right to reapply provisions of terminated resolutions, according to The Islamic Republic News Agency.

He said the US lost the right to make demands in 2018 when it withdrew from the nuclear deal between Iran and major world powers.

Zarif called on the UN Security Council and international community to dismiss the US action.

