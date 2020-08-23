An explosion near a mourning ceremony of Shia Muslims in Kirkuk, Iraq

SHAFAQNA- A bomb blast near a Shia gathering in Kirkuk has left six injured people, a security source said.

The source said: The blast happened near a Shia gathering while they were mourning in a tent in the Al-Qadisiyah state in the east of Kirkuk.

According to the source, six people were injured.

Shia gatherings in Iraq are usually targeted by ISIS terrorist group.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English