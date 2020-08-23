Date :Sunday, August 23rd, 2020 | Time : 23:06 |ID: 164174 | Print

An explosion near a mourning ceremony of Shia Muslims in Kirkuk, Iraq

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A bomb blast near a Shia gathering in Kirkuk has left six injured people, a security source said.

The source said: The blast happened near a Shia gathering while they were mourning in a tent in the Al-Qadisiyah state in the east of Kirkuk.

According to the source, six people were injured.

Shia gatherings in Iraq are usually targeted by ISIS terrorist group.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

 

You might also like
Iran, Iraq reiterate cooperation in fight against terrorism
Iraqi Prime Minister will not prevent Shia forces from fighting for Mosul
Berlin-Najaf flight to be ready for Germany's pilgrims to participate in Arbaeen ritual
Gen. Soleimani was to deliver a message to Saudi, says Envoy
The ISIS terrorist group has executed 3070 people in Syria
Ayatollah Sistani's envoy meets with Chairman of parliament of Bosnia and Herzegovina Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s envoy says ISIS not related to Islam
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *