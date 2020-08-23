https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/4C99D4A8-7143-418B-902D-A38482E6865D.jpeg 799 1200 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-23 23:24:592020-08-24 00:02:48Photos: Implementation of social distance in Beynolharameyn
Photos: Implementation of social distance in Beynolharameyn
SHAFAQNA- Beynolharameyn was prepared for the presence of mourning groups during the holy month of Muharram, especially Tasua and Ashura, in accordance with the conditions of Corona.
This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!