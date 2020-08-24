Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 08:18 |ID: 164244 | Print

Explosion on Syria gas pipeline caused by terrorist attack , minister says

SHAFAQNA- Explosion on Syria gas pipeline has been caused by a terrorist attack, oil minister, Ali Ghanem, informed.

A possible attack on a pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide blackout overnight, the state news agency quoted ministers as saying Monday.

According to news agency SANA, the electricity minister, Mohammad Kharboutli, said an that the explosion occurred between the suburbs of Al-Dhumayr and Adra and caused a drop in gas supply to power stations, The Guardian reported.

