NZ court told Christchurch Mosque shooter spent years preparing for attacks

SHAFAQNA- The Christchurch Mosque shooter meticulously planned his shooting rampage to maximise casualties, a prosecutor said at the start of sentencing hearings on Monday. According to AlJazeera, Brenton Tarrant, a self-confessed white supremacist, sat impassive as he looked directly at survivors and family members of those who died speaking about how their lives had been affected by the killings.

Crown prosecutor Barnaby Hawes said Tarrant told police after his arrest that he wanted to create fear among the Muslim population. Tarrant also expressed regret for not taking more lives and had planned to burn the Mosques down, Hawes said.