Libya’s Haftar rejects GNA’s call for ceasefire

SHAFAQNA- Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces rejected a ceasefire announcement by Libya’s internationally recognised government.

Ahmed Mismari, spokesman for Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), said on Sunday rival forces from the war-torn country’s west were mobilising around front lines in the centre of the country.

In a media briefing, he said the eastern-based forces were ready to respond to any attempted attack on its positions around the coastal city of Sirte and Jufra, further inland, Al Jazeera told.

