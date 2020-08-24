https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/libyyya.jpg 400 600 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-24 09:40:522020-08-24 09:40:52Libya's Haftar rejects GNA's call for ceasefire
Libya’s Haftar rejects GNA’s call for ceasefire
SHAFAQNA- Renegade military commander Khalifa Haftar’s forces rejected a ceasefire announcement by Libya’s internationally recognised government.
Ahmed Mismari, spokesman for Haftar’s self-styled Libyan National Army (LNA), said on Sunday rival forces from the war-torn country’s west were mobilising around front lines in the centre of the country.
In a media briefing, he said the eastern-based forces were ready to respond to any attempted attack on its positions around the coastal city of Sirte and Jufra, further inland, Al Jazeera told.
