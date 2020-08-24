Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 09:43 |ID: 164254 | Print

Is it right for a non-Mahram male to listen to the voice of a female singer? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about non-Mahram male listening to the voice of a female singer.

Question: Is it Haram for non-Mahram male to listen to the voice of a solo female singer?

The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Avoid listening to it, as it is usually corrupting.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

