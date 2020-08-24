https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/fatwa-1.jpg 300 300 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-08-24 09:43:052020-08-24 09:43:05Is it right for a non-Mahram male to listen to the voice of a female singer? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
Is it right for a non-Mahram male to listen to the voice of a female singer? The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei’s answer
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei answered a question about non-Mahram male listening to the voice of a female singer.
Question: Is it Haram for non-Mahram male to listen to the voice of a solo female singer?
The Grand Ayatollah Khamenei: Avoid listening to it, as it is usually corrupting.
