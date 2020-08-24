Who are the God-fearing people?

SHAFAQNA – A person who fears God, has no love to become a boss, nor for a (high) position or status, and is not seeking fame. A God fearing person’s activities in society are not to become famous and then be joyful of this fame. It is narrated from Imam Sadeq (AS) who said: There is no love for position and fame in the heart of the person who fears Allah (SWT) [1]. There is no indication of more or less in the interpretation of this narration; rather it states: these two loves do not exist at all in the heart of the person who fears God [2].

