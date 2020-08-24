Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 10:03 |ID: 164259 | Print

Mike Pompeo begins Middle East tour in Israel

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday to start a five-day visit to the Middle East. Pompeo was due to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in coming days also visit Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE, the State Department said.

Pompeo’s five-day Middle East tour focused on Israel’s normalising of ties with the United Arab Emirates and pushing other Arab states to follow suit, Al Jazeera told.

 

You might also like
From 1967 to now, 73 Palestinian prisoners lost their lives after being tortured by Israeli interrogators
Palestinian Fishermen Received Back the Fishing Zone of Gaza’s Coast
Zarif asked for more investigation on Israel’s nuclear program after Netanyahu's false show at UNGA
Human Rights Protest Against Israel's Corporate Funders
Asymmetric weapons of war – The invention of sectarianism in the Middle East
Israeli Extremists Taunt Hunger-Striking Palestinian Prisoners With BBQ
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *