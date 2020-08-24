https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/06/پمپئو-1.jpg 507 900 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-24 10:03:392020-08-24 10:27:47Mike Pompeo begins Middle East tour in Israel
Mike Pompeo begins Middle East tour in Israel
SHAFAQNA- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday to start a five-day visit to the Middle East. Pompeo was due to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in coming days also visit Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE, the State Department said.
Pompeo’s five-day Middle East tour focused on Israel’s normalising of ties with the United Arab Emirates and pushing other Arab states to follow suit, Al Jazeera told.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!