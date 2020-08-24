Mike Pompeo begins Middle East tour in Israel

SHAFAQNA- US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo arrived in Israel on Monday to start a five-day visit to the Middle East. Pompeo was due to meet Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and in coming days also visit Sudan, Bahrain and the UAE, the State Department said.

Pompeo’s five-day Middle East tour focused on Israel’s normalising of ties with the United Arab Emirates and pushing other Arab states to follow suit, Al Jazeera told.