Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 12:27 |ID: 164310 | Print
syria exploison

Video: Explosion of a gas pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide power outage

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- The official Syrian news agency today (Monday) released preliminary images of the fire caused by an explosion that targeted the Al-Arabi gas pipeline in the Damascus Reef.

The blast caused a nationwide power outage in Syria, according to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting Sana.

The Syrian News Agency published images on the internet showing civil defense teams controlling the fire.

Earlier, the Syrian oil minister said that the Al-Arabi gas pipeline, which is the main pipeline in the southern region of Syria, was targeted by a terrorist blast.

Read this news on Shafaqna Farsi

Read more from Shafaqna:

Explosion in Syria gas pipeline caused by terrorist attack, minister says

US helicopters attack Syrian army’s checkpoint in Northeastern Syria

Syria: 3 civilians injured in bomb attack

You might also like
Shifting winds: How Assad is becoming Syria’s only viable option - OpEd
The war that could end America if it comes to pass - Trump, Syria and the end…
Bashar al-Jaafari: "We are very keen on the success of Astana track"
Syria Paying Price for Not Bowing to US, Saudi and Allies
Arab Inter-Parliamentary Union call to end normalization of relations with Israel
Syria slams US for ‘supporting terrorism’, demands withdrawal of all foreign troops from Syria
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *