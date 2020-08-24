Video: Explosion of a gas pipeline in Syria caused a nationwide power outage

SHAFAQNA- The official Syrian news agency today (Monday) released preliminary images of the fire caused by an explosion that targeted the Al-Arabi gas pipeline in the Damascus Reef.

The blast caused a nationwide power outage in Syria, according to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting Sana.

The Syrian News Agency published images on the internet showing civil defense teams controlling the fire.

Earlier, the Syrian oil minister said that the Al-Arabi gas pipeline, which is the main pipeline in the southern region of Syria, was targeted by a terrorist blast.

