Iraq: Hussaini mourning ceremonies under health measures +Photos

SHAFAQNA– Hussaini mourning processions in Iraqi provinces announced that they fully adhere to the health measures. These measures have been recommended by the supreme religious authority. They declared to obey the health dictations and hygienic principles in holding the rituals.

The commemoration rituals of the martyrs in different parts of Iraq will be held this year with full implementation of health measures.

In this regard, Javad Zaki who is one of the custodians of the Hussaini mourning assembly in Basra province talked about the situation.

He said: “This year’s Muharram commemoration ceremonies will be exceptional. We are trying to both hold the Muharram mourning rituals and maintain health measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.”

He added: “Before and after the ceremony, the appliances and areas will be disinfected. The recommended physical distance will be respected between the mourners. Each person participating will be demanded to wear a mask.”

