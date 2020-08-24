Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 12:33 |ID: 164315 | Print

Iraq: Hussaini mourning ceremonies under health measures +Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA Hussaini mourning processions in Iraqi provinces announced that they fully adhere to the health measures. These measures have been recommended by the supreme religious authority. They declared to obey the health dictations and hygienic principles in holding the rituals.

The commemoration rituals of the martyrs in different parts of Iraq will be held this year with full implementation of health measures.

In this regard, Javad Zaki who is one of the custodians of the Hussaini mourning assembly in Basra province talked about the situation.

He said: “This year’s Muharram commemoration ceremonies will be exceptional. We are trying to both hold the Muharram mourning rituals and maintain health measures to prevent the spread of the Coronavirus.”

He added: “Before and after the ceremony, the appliances and areas will be disinfected. The recommended physical distance will be respected between the mourners. Each person participating will be demanded to wear a mask.”

Persian version

Arabic version

Read more from Shafaqna:

Astan Quds Hussaini announced its plan for Muharram mourning and Ashura pilgrimage

Photos: Raising the flag of mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S.) in the shrine of Imam Ali (A.S.)

Imam Ali’s (AS) holy shrine hosting Muharram mourning ceremonies

You might also like
Sayed Mahdi Al-Modaressi - Imam Hussain & the Existential Threats of Our Time
443,000 pilgrimes arrived in Iraq for Arbaeen pilgrimage
Iraqi PM vows legal action against TV networks supportive of Daesh
New plan of Israel against Iraq’s Hashd al-Shaabi
Alaeddin Boroujerdi, Yemen, Iran, US, Saudi Arabia MP: ‘Smart’ Yemenis used their ‘right to self-defense’
Iraq: Security measures intensified for Muharram
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *