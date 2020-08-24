Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 14:56 |ID: 164345 | Print

Ruling on wearing black in two months of Muharram & Safar: Answer of Grand Ayatollah Sistani

SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about the ruling on wearing black clothes in the mourning of Hazrat Sayyid al-Shuhadā (A.S).

According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer are as follows:

Question: Is the ruling on wearing black clothes in the two months of Muharram and Safar Mustahabb (recommended) or is it Makruh?

Answer: It is decent and pleasant and is not Makruh.

