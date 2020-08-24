https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/C35D40AF-B1B0-4AC2-B01D-F1A918B29AB1.jpeg 224 430 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-24 14:56:192020-08-24 15:00:45Ruling on wearing black in two months of Muharram & Safar: Answer of Grand Ayatollah Sistani
Ruling on wearing black in two months of Muharram & Safar: Answer of Grand Ayatollah Sistani
SHAFAQNA- The Grand Ayatollah Sistani has answered a question about the ruling on wearing black clothes in the mourning of Hazrat Sayyid al-Shuhadā (A.S).
According to Shafaqna, the text of the question and answer are as follows:
Question: Is the ruling on wearing black clothes in the two months of Muharram and Safar Mustahabb (recommended) or is it Makruh?
Answer: It is decent and pleasant and is not Makruh.
