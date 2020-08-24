Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 13:18 |ID: 164355 | Print

Second phase of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office aid to people affected by Beirut blast+ Photos

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Lebanon, after providing assistance to the people affected by the explosion of the port of Beirut in the “Al-Khandaq Al-Ghamiq” area, which lasted a full week, visited the “La Quarantaine” area near the port of the city, and estimated the extensive damage to residential buildings in the area.

An official in the office of the Supreme Religious Authority in Lebanon told Shafaqna News Agency (Lebanon): The second phase of aid to the people in Beirut, which started today (Monday), includes providing assistance to the people in the La Quarantain area, who were directly affected by the blast, by the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) Charity Association.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

You might also like
Representative of Ayatollah Sistani: War against ISIS not over yet
Disruption in South Lebanon
Lebanese Christian Leader: Lebanon needs a new method of governance
Renewed US support for the Lebanese government as Hariri met Pompeo in Washington DC
Probability of Hassan Diab resigning becomes stronger
Saudi Detainment of Hariri Hostile Act against Lebanon: President Aoun
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *