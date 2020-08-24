Second phase of Grand Ayatollah Sistani’s office aid to people affected by Beirut blast+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- A delegation from the office of the Grand Ayatollah Sistani in Lebanon, after providing assistance to the people affected by the explosion of the port of Beirut in the “Al-Khandaq Al-Ghamiq” area, which lasted a full week, visited the “La Quarantaine” area near the port of the city, and estimated the extensive damage to residential buildings in the area.

An official in the office of the Supreme Religious Authority in Lebanon told Shafaqna News Agency (Lebanon): The second phase of aid to the people in Beirut, which started today (Monday), includes providing assistance to the people in the La Quarantain area, who were directly affected by the blast, by the Ahl al-Bayt (PBUH) Charity Association.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English