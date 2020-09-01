Zuhair & Saeed; Karbala martyrs who gave their lives for Salat

SHAFAQNA- The single most phenomenal aspect of Karbala is undoubtedly the glorious personality of Imam Hussain (A.S). Nevertheless, certain other figures have also contributed significantly in making this event monumental. Zuhair Ibn Qain al-Bajali was one such brave individual among these selfless companions.

Zuhair’s contribution in Karbala is by no means restricted to his valour alone. Ample evidence of his eloquence is also available in historical accounts.

Despite the fact that Zuhair did not want to even speak to Imam Hussain (A.S), Abu Abdillah’s messenger entered Zuhair’s tent. He said: “O Zuhair bin al-Qain! Abu Abdillah Hussain bin Ali has sent me to summon you to him.”

Dalham bint Amru, Zuhair’s wife, says: “I said to him: “The son of the Prophet of Allah has sent for you and you are not going to him?! Glory be to Allah! Go to him and see what he says, and then come back.”

So Zuhair bin al-Qain went to see him. It was not long before he returned joyfully while his countenance was glowing. This meeting which proved to be the turning point in Zuhair’s life.

Some notable points from the above mentioned incident are worth highlighting:

First, Only Imam Hussain (A.S) could have been aware of the turbulence within Zuhair that prevented him from discerning the truth. Only he could have perceived the anguish in Zuhair’s soul and the raging upheaval in his mind.

Second, His conversation with Imam Hussain (A.S) though brief, left an indelible impression on his anguished soul. Imam Hussain’s (A.S) words cut through that anguish and struck Zuhair at the very core of his existence.

Third, The Zuhair who left Imam Hussain’s (A.S) tent (after meeting him) was not the same as the one who had entered it only a, few moments before. Those crucial minutes in the tent proved to be the turning point in his life and rewrote his destiny.

Forth, Moreover, he was also quick to discern the future course of events. He seemed to be well aware of the hardships and grievances that would follow. This can be gauged from his words to his wife, “I do not want to be responsible for any distress or misfortune that may befall you”.

Zuhair’s conversation with the enemy on the Day of Ashura provides another instance of his eloquence. Before the battle, Imam Hussain (A.S) had delivered a sermon at length, admonishing Yazid’s party from shedding his blood. By this sermon, Imam (A.S) had hoped to complete all arguments. On the completion of this sermon, Zuhair too addressed the army.

When the time for Zuhr prayers came most of the companions of Imam Hussain (A.S) lay dead. They had been killed in the three battles which had taken place since sunrise. There were only about fifteen companions left in addition to the members of the family who numbered about eighteen. These 33 stood up to say Zuhr prayers and Imam Hussain (A.S) stood in front of them to lead the prayers.

Just then the enemy began to shoot arrows. This made it very difficult for Imam Hussain (A.S) to lead prayers. Imam told his companions that he would lead “Namaaz al-Khauf”, which meant that some would join in the prayers and half way they would read salaam and terminate their prayers, and then others would come in. This would give everyone a chance to say prayers in jama’at. behind the Imam.

The problem, however, was how to protect the Imam from the arrows. Two companions stepped forward and begged Imam to let them stand in front of him and act as a shield. These two brave men were Zuhair Ibn Qain and Saeed Ibn Abdullah. They performed their prayers first and then when Imam began Jama’at prayers they stood up in front of him. Every time an arrow was shot at Imam they put forward their own bodies and this way stopped the arrows from hitting Imam. Let us imagine the scene. Imam Hussain (A.S) is leading the prayers, Zuhair and Saeed are standing in front of him. The natural human instinct is that when a man sees anything flying towards him, he ducks to avoid it. Here are two men who not only do not duck but actually put forward their bodies to intercept the arrows. By the time the prayers had finished, 38 arrows had hit Zuhair Ibn Qain and 52 arrows had hit Saeed Ibn Abdullah. It was by sheer will to serve their Imam and Islam they kept themselves alive. When the Imam recited the last salaam “Assalaamu Alaikum Wa Rahmatullahu wa Barakaatuh”, these two great heroes of Karbala fell.

When Imam Hussain (A.S) went up to them and said “My friends, you have given your lives for something most beloved to Allah, the salaah!” Imam then raised his hands and prayed, “O Allah! I am proud to commend to You the souls of my two companions who gave their lives for salaah. Please, Allah, grant them Your Rahmah.” Every one present called out “Aameen!”, and it is said that “Aameen” could be heard from the angels in the sky.

This then was the life sketch of Zuhair b. Qain al-Bajali which holds some very pertinent points for us even in this age.

Sources:

The Event of Taff, The Earliest Historical Account of the Tragedy of Karbala’, Abu Mikhnaf

The Journey of Tears

Karbala and Ashura, Ali Husayn Jalali