Imam Hussain (A.S): One who prefers other than God fails

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/EA6554B5-8B6D-4995-B04E-792E1FCF7378.jpeg 1600 1131 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-25 13:37:502020-08-25 13:37:50Imam Hussain (A.S): One who prefers other than God fails
Date :Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 | Time : 13:37 |ID: 164377 | Print
You might also like
The Covenant of Abraham (as) in the Torah, Bible and Qur’an: Implications about the Universal Nature of…
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!