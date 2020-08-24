Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 18:59 |ID: 164387 | Print

🔴 Live: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 5th night of Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of Hamburg online mourning programme, on 5th night of Muharram 2020.

You might also like
June 1st: International Conference of Ashura Movement In Imam Khomeini's (RA) Thought
Al-Quds Day 2020: Christians, Muslims, and Jews unite for Palestine
Online program on coping with traumatic events
Video: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 4th night of Muharram
Video: Islamic Centre of Hamburg mourning ceremony, 2nd night of Muharram
OneShiaOneMessage/Our hearts and souls shall always remain in Karbala
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *