Rohingya Muslims to mark 3rd ‘genocide’ anniversary

SHAFAQNA- The Rohingya Muslims on Tuesday will will mark the 3rd anniversary of Myanmar’s genocide.

The crackdown by Myanmar’s military forces in Rakhine state which began on Aug. 25, 2017, saw the rampant displacement, killings and rape of the world’s most persecuted community triggering an international outcry.

“Rohingyas and those who stand in solidarity with them, will mark the 3rd anniversary of Myanmar’s genocide, in the first-ever worldwide multilingual online rally,” said the Free Rohingya Coalition, a global network of activists, in a statement on Friday.

“The event will bring together more than four dozen international supporters including UN officials, human rights activists, genocide scholars, international law experts, and concerned journalists from all continents, AA reported.