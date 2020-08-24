Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 16:29 |ID: 164430 | Print

UK: Rise in number of soldiers being discharged for drug use

SHAFAQNA- Increasing numbers of British Army personnel are being dismissed after testing positive for drug use.

The UK Ministry of Defense released data that showed 660 soldiers and reservists were discharged last year for testing positive in compulsory drugs tests, according to the Guardian.

This was an increase on the 630 discharges for the same reason in 2018, and 580 in 2017. So far this year, there have been 270 discharges, but testing numbers are down due to the pandemic, according to AA.

