Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 16:38 |ID: 164445 | Print

Iran’s Zarif: Hegemonic tendencies have not led to desired results

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that in a world of many players, exercising hegemony is now fading as hegemonic tendencies have not led to the desired results.

He made the remarks in the context of a series of online lectures via the account of Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies on Instagram social networking service.

The region has been a hotbed of tension concerning miscalculations, he said, adding that it has cost huge human suffering. This region exemplifies the old and new challenges, he stated, noting that almost every state has a territorial dispute.

You might also like
JCPOA helps boost Iran’s relations with world says Dutch MP
UNSC rejects US proposal to extend Iran arms embargo
Future of Iran’s Nuclear Deal- SHAFAQNA EXCLUSIVE
Women primary victims of terrorism: Iran's UN envoy
Trump says he wants to Keep US Military Presence in Iraq to Watch Iran
Photos: Tehran's Museum of Martyr Chamran
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *