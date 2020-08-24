https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/157300160.jpg 415 620 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-24 16:38:292020-08-24 16:38:29Iran's Zarif: Hegemonic tendencies have not led to desired results
Iran’s Zarif: Hegemonic tendencies have not led to desired results
SHAFAQNA- IRNA: Iranian Foreign Minister Javad Zarif said that in a world of many players, exercising hegemony is now fading as hegemonic tendencies have not led to the desired results.
He made the remarks in the context of a series of online lectures via the account of Tehran University’s Faculty of World Studies on Instagram social networking service.
The region has been a hotbed of tension concerning miscalculations, he said, adding that it has cost huge human suffering. This region exemplifies the old and new challenges, he stated, noting that almost every state has a territorial dispute.
