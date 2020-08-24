Two Yemeni women killed in Saudi airstrikes

SHAFAQNA-IQNA: Two women were killed in the latest Saudi airstrikes on northern Yemen. The air raids targeted a house in Al-Ashash area in Kataf district of Sa’ada province, Al-Masirah website reported. The family that was targeted today had been previously targeted by Saudis in al-Fare area and lost nine of its members at that time. The Saudi-led coalition has carried out as many as 42 new air raids in Yemen’s northern Al-Jawf and Ma’rib Provinces over the past 24 hours.

The invaders also struck Sa’ada Province twice during that same period. Amid the escalation, the Yemeni defense forces successfully thwarted an attempted advance by the coalition in the southwestern Al-Dhale Province, fighting off the invaders for seven straight hours and killing and injuring dozens of them.

The Saudi-led coalition invaded Yemen in March 2015 to subdue a popular uprising that had toppled a Riyadh-friendly regime. The major aggressor countries are Saudi Arabia itself and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The United States provides intelligence and logistical assistance, including with the provision of advanced weaponry.