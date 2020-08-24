Iraqi Sunni mosques reopen from September 20th

SHAFAQNA- The head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office announced the institution’s decision to reopen its affiliated mosques for prayers in four weeks.

According to the Shafaqna translation service, quoting the official Iraqi news agency (INA), “Saad Kambash”, the head of the Sunni endowment court of this country, issued a statement Monday afternoon. He announced that the mosques affiliated to this institution will be reopened to worshipers on September 20th.

According to the statement, the decision was made in a meeting with the lead personnel of the Sunni Endowment Court and heads of endowments in various Iraqi provinces. The meeting was also attended by a number of clerics and members of three other Sunni organizations, namely the Jamaat al-Ulama, the Jurisprudential Assembly and Dar al-Ifta.

The head of the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office said in the statement that the meeting was held after the request for the reopening of mosques affiliated with the office to the National Health Organization. He stressed that all those present at the meeting unanimously agreed and voted to reopen the mosques on the September 20th.

This reopening is consequent to the fact that the Iraqi Sunni Endowment Office closed all its affiliated mosques in mid-March to prevent the outbreak of a new generation of Coronavirus (Covid-19) in the country. This office had ordered that it would suffice to only play the call to prayer at the designated times.

It should be noted that according to the official statistics published by the Iraqi Ministry of Health and the latest data from the website “Worldometer” which serves as a reference in the matter, Iraq has more than 204 thousand people infected with the Corona virus. In addition, and more than 6400 people have died due to this fatal virus. This makes the country ranked 21st in the world in terms of people infected and 20th in the world in terms of fatalities. The ranking of Iraq among the countries of the Arab world is second in terms of contagion and fatality, after Saudi Arabia.

Persian version

Arabic version