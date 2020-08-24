Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 22:23 |ID: 164545 | Print

UK foreign minister to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

SHAFAQNA-British foreign minister will meet Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian President .

According to Reuters, Dominic Raab will meet Benjamin Netanyahu and  Mahmoud Abbas this week to press for renewed dialogue between their governments to pursue a negotiated two-state solution.

Israel’s suspension of annexation is an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East, Raab said in a statement on Monday.

 

