UK foreign minister to meet Israeli, Palestinian leaders

SHAFAQNA-British foreign minister will meet Israeli Prime Minister and Palestinian President .
According to Reuters, Dominic Raab will meet Benjamin Netanyahu and Mahmoud Abbas this week to press for renewed dialogue between their governments to pursue a negotiated two-state solution.
Israel’s suspension of annexation is an essential step towards a more peaceful Middle East, Raab said in a statement on Monday.
