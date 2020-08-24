Date :Monday, August 24th, 2020 | Time : 22:30 |ID: 164549 | Print

Photos: Mourning ceremony of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) in Tokyo, Japan

SHAFAQNA- A Muharram mourning ceremony was held with the presence of a number of Shia Muslims at the Bab al-Elm Hussainiya in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.

This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English 

