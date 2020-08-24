https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/11B04D39-94BF-44CB-9833-5A79D75E128A.jpeg 600 800 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-24 22:30:092020-08-24 22:47:48Photos: Mourning ceremony of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) in Tokyo, Japan
Photos: Mourning ceremony of Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S) in Tokyo, Japan
SHAFAQNA- A Muharram mourning ceremony was held with the presence of a number of Shia Muslims at the Bab al-Elm Hussainiya in Tokyo, the capital of Japan.
This news is originally published by ABNA Persian and translated by Shafaqna English
