Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah will not hold mourning ceremonies publicly
SHAFAQNA- In a statement, the Office of the Supreme Leader has announced that this year’s mourning ceremonies will not be held publicly in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah.
The mourning ceremonies held in the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be broadcast in full on Channel One of the IRIB. The text of the announcement is as follows:
In the Name of God
While offering condolences on the occasion of these days of mourning for the Master of the Martyrs, Imam Aba Abdillah al-Hussain (a.s.) and his loyal companions, we would like to inform you that this year in accordance with the health guidelines issued by the National Committee on Combating Coronavirus, public mourning ceremonies in the Imam Khomeini Hussainiyah will not be held. The mourning ceremonies held in the presence of the Supreme Leader of the Islamic Revolution will be broadcast in full on Channel One of the IRIB.
It is hoped that due to the sincere devotion and mourning of all those devoted to the Household of the Prophet (a.s.), especially the Iranian nation who mourn for Imam Hussain (a.s.), the eradication of calamity and disease will come about more quickly, God Willing.
Source: Khamenei.ir
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!