Despite the prevention of Bahraini authorities; Imam Hussain (A.S) mourning ceremony held in Bahrain+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- Despite the Bahraini authorities preventing any revival of the Muharram ceremony, a number of Bahraini Shia Muslims held a mourning ceremony for Imam Hussain (A.S) in Bahrain’s al-Mosalla region, in accordance with health instructions.

The mourning ceremony was held with the participation of religious scholars and with the slogan of “Labbaik Ya Hussain” in the al-Mosalla area of ​​western Manama.

Black banners and Muharram posters were also installed on the streets of provinces and villages of Bahrain.

In this regard, the security forces of the Al-Khalifa regime collected Hussaini and Ashura flags in the southern As-Sahlah area in the west of Manama and the town of “Ras Ruman”.

“The Bahraini authorities are deliberately breaking and tearing down Hossaini’s flags to express their opposition with religious rites,” said the “Ras Ruman” youth movement.

The movement called for readiness to confront any new encroachment on Hossaini flags, noting that opposition with Hossaini rites means declaring war on Islam.

