Positioning of OIC on normalizing relations with Israel

SHAFAQNA- The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation stressed that the normalization of relations with Israel will be achieved only after the country puts end on its occupation in the Arab countries and Palestine.

The Secretary General of the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Dr Yousef Al- Othaimeen, said in a statement on Monday that the peace operation is a totality that is not divisible and the establishment of normal relations between OIC member states with the Zionist regime will be fully realized only after the end of the occupation of this regime in the lands of the Arab countries and Palestine.

The statement said: “All efforts to empower the Palestinian people with the aim of exercising their inalienable national rights, including the right of return of refugees, the right to self-determination and the formation of an independent sovereign state within the occupied borders of June 4, 1967, will be supported.”

The Secretary General of the Islamic Cooperation Organization said: “The issue of Palestine and Quds is the main issue of the Cooperation Organization and is the source of unity, power and joint Islamic activity in this organization.”

He also stressed the organisation’s commitment to peace, as a strategic option based on international law and international resolutions, the Arab peace plan and the vision of the two governments.

Al-Othaimeen stated that he had held many talks during which he came to the conclusion that the Arab peace plan approved in 2002, with all its natural factors and stages, which was created in the summit of Islamic countries and foreign ministerial meetings, is a strategic option and It is a historical opportunity and common reference on which a just and comprehensive peaceful solution to the Arab-Israeli conflict must rest.

He stressed that any unilateral action by the Zionist regime to annex the Palestinian territories and build Zionist settlements with the aim of changing the political and legal situation in the occupied Palestinian territories and eliminating the possibility of forming two governments is illegal.

The Organization of Islamic Cooperation consists of 57 Arab and Islamic countries with a total population of 1.6 billion.

This news is originally published by Shafaqna Persian and translated by Shafaqna English