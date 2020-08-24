Black flag of mourning for Muharram raised above the dome of the shrine of “Muslim Ibn Aqeel”+ Photos

SHAFAQNA- On the occasion of the beginning of the holy month of Muharram, the black flag of mourning for Imam Hussain (A.S) was raised over the dome of the shrine of Hazrat Muslim Ibn Aqeel in the city of Kufa.

At the same time with the beginning of Muharram and the beginning of the mourning ceremony of Hazrat Sayyid al-Shuhada (A.S), the black flags raised on the mosque of Kufa and the shrine of Hazrat Muslim Ibn Aqeel.

The shrines of Muslim Ibn Aqeel (A.S) and “Hani ibn Urwa”, companions of Imam Hussain (A.S), as well as the shrine of “Mukhtar al-Thaqafi” are located in the mosque of Kufa.

Muslim ibn Aqeel was the son of Aqeel ibn Abi Talib and the cousin of Imam Hussain (A.S), who was sent to Kufa by Imam Hussain (A.S) as an ambassador to investigate the situation and take allegiance from the people during the Ashura event.

Followings, you can find photos of changing the flag of the dome of Muslim Ibn Aqeel shrine: