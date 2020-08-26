Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) bring his family to Karbala?

SHAFAQNA- Why Imam Hussain (A.S) brought his family to Karbala while he knew very well that a battle would ensue between him and the army of Kufah and that this battle would end with his martyrdom and his family being taken into captivity. Why would he bring his Ahl al-Bayt (A.S) along on this dangerous journey?

There have been various responses provided for the above-mentioned question:

One of the answers is that it was a prevalent custom among the Arabs of that time to bring their families and wives to the battlefield. Even if it is true that this custom did exist among the Arabs, what benefit and gain would there be in bringing one’s household to a battlefield?

Another answer put forward as a possibly correct response is that Imam Hussain (A.S) knew that he bore a great divine mission on his shoulders. The mission was to bring about social awareness and consciousness in the Muslim ummah. For fulfillment, this mission had to traverse different stages. One of those stages was fulfilled by the martyrdom of certain individuals. Another stage would have to reach fulfillment after the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (A.S) and his companions.

This possibility, although rational, does not completely meet the needs of our question either because still a second question comes to mind: Why did Imam Hussain (A.S) bring even the newborns of his household? The duty of divulging the events of Karbala could be left to certain older members of his household, as was done by Imam al-Sajjad (A.S) and Zaynab al-Kubra, and the other women who were in Imam Hussain (A.S) caravan.

Another answer, which is probably a better answer to this question, is that, Imam Hussain (A.S) realized that the Islamic case cannot gain victory except by the excellence of sacrifice he make. So he insisted with intention and faith to give the finest sacrifices. He gave himself and shades his pure blood in order to raise the banner of the right, and to raise the word of Allah on Earth. Also he the Father of Martyrs gave the greatest sacrifice which is that no social reformer gave before on earth. He presented his children, his family and his companions as redemption for what his conscience sees of mainstream of Justice and to rumor the true and good between people.

The world was shocked for the grandeur of this sacrifice which represents the honor of faith, the highness of intent, and the greatness of the principles that he fought for it. And it is with no-doubt will remain standing forever to light the road for people and support them with the best lessons about sacrifice for the sake of right and duty.

Infact Imam Hussain (A.S) brought his dear ones to the desert of Karbala in order to clarify the truth. He knew what was going to happen, yet he brought Zaynab, his wives, his children, and his brothers with him. Like the day of Mubahila, it was again a matter of clarifying the truth.

