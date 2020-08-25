Date :Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 | Time : 06:43 |ID: 164645 | Print

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation’s position on normalizing relations with Israel

SHAFAQNA-There will be no normalization of ties with Israel until the country puts end on its occupation in the Arab countries and Palestine, the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) said on Monday.

Yousef Al-Othaimeen, the OIC secretary-general, said in a statement: “Establishing normal relations between the member states of the organization and the Israeli occupation state will not be achieved until the end of the Israeli occupation of the Arab and Palestinian lands occupied since 1967, including al-Quds [Jerusalem].”

Al-Othaimeen stressed that the Palestinian cause is a core issue for the OIC.

 

