Bangladesh to restore Rohingya refugee camps’ internet

SHAFAQNA: The Bangladesh government will restore mobile networks and internet services in Rohingya refugee camps .

“We have received unofficial confirmation of the decision and are awaiting official confirmation,” Bangladesh’s refugee commissioner Md. Mahbub Alam Talukder told Anadolu Agency.

Bangladesh imposed a ban in early September last year on the use of mobile phone SIM cards by Rohingya refugees and authorities confiscated hundreds of SIMs from Rohingya camps following the decision.The government also ordered the country’s telecommunications regulatory body to shut down internet services in the camps, citing security grounds, AA reported.

