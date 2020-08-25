Algeria set November 1 as the date for a referendum on constitution

SHAFAQNA: Algeria announced that November 1st was set as the date for a referendum on a new constitution.



After “consultations with the parties concerned, it was decided to set the date of 1 November 2020 for the holding of the referendum on the draft revision of the Constitution,” the office of President Abdelmadjid Tebboune said on Monday.

The date also marks the anniversary of the start of Algeria’s 1954-62 war for independence from France.

The new constitution would give the prime minister and parliament more powers to govern the North African country of 45 million people, a draft released earlier this year showed, AlJazeera reported.