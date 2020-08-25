Date :Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 | Time : 06:29 |ID: 164660 | Print

UAE cancels meeting with US, Israel over F-35 sale

/0 Comments/in , , /by

SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates has reportedly cancelled a meeting with Israel and the US over F-35 deal.

Abu Dhabi cancelled the meeting on Friday in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to selling F-35s to the UAE, news site Axios reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the subject.

Emirati officials have yet to comment on the reported news, according to AA.

You might also like
Doors of Arab world open for Bashar al-Assad: Expert
Saudi warplans target Sa’ada with cluster bombs
Universities Observing Israel Apartheid Week
The ‘Inevitable’ War Against Iran & The Decline Of US Hegemony
UN accuses China of holding more than a million Muslims in secret prison
Video: Syrian Kurdish children see off the leaving US troops with stone
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *