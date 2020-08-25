https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/thumbs_b_c_f6b4324e297237ab17fc3fb376464359.jpg 486 864 asadian https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg asadian2020-08-25 06:29:532020-08-25 06:29:53UAE cancels meeting with US, Israel over F-35 sale
UAE cancels meeting with US, Israel over F-35 sale
SHAFAQNA-The United Arab Emirates has reportedly cancelled a meeting with Israel and the US over F-35 deal.
Abu Dhabi cancelled the meeting on Friday in protest of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s opposition to selling F-35s to the UAE, news site Axios reported Monday, citing sources familiar with the subject.
Emirati officials have yet to comment on the reported news, according to AA.
Leave a ReplyWant to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!