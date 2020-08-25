Nigerian villagers are target of incessant attacks, Amnesty International report

SHAFAQNA- More than 1,100 villagers have been killed this year by armed gangs in several states across central and northwest Nigeria, where raids have escalated, Amnesty International said in a report.

“The Nigerian authorities have left rural communities at the mercy of rampaging gunmen who have killed at least 1,126 people in the north of the country since January,” the rights watchdog said, giving a tally until the end of June.

“Amnesty International has documented an alarming escalation in attacks and abductions in several states in north west and north central Nigeria since January 2020,” the rights group said in a report.

“Worst affected are villages in the south of Kaduna State, where armed men killed at least 366 people in multiple attacks between January and July 2020,” it added.

Amnesty said it had interviewed civilians in Kaduna, Katsina, Niger, Plateau, Sokoto, Taraba and Zamfara states, who reported living in fear of attacks and abductions.

Residents interviewed said that police often arrive hours after the incidents.

“During the attack, our leaders called and informed the soldiers that the attackers are in the village, so the soldiers did not waste time and they came but when they came and saw the type of ammunitions the attackers had they left,” a witness to an attack in Unguwan Magaji in southern of Kaduna was quoted as saying by Amnesty.

“Terrify ing attacks on rural communities in the north of Nigeria have been going on for years,” said Osai Ojigho, director of Amnesty International Nigeria. “The ongoing failure of security forces to take sufficient steps to protect villagers from these predictable attacks is utterly shameful,” he added. Amnesty blamed both state authorities and the federal government for failing to protect the population. Armed groups loot and set fire to villages and frequently kidnap people for ransom, apparently with no ideological motive.