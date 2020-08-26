Rohingya refugees await justice, safe return: HRW

SHAFAQNA- Human Rights Watch (HRW) in a statement urged Myanmar authorities to accept an international solution that provides for the safe, dignified and voluntary return of Rohingya refugees.

Rohingya people as well as rights organizations across the globe have urged Myanmar authorities to ensure a conducive environment in the country’s Rakhine state so that the persecuted people, who have taken shelter in different countries largely in neighboring Bangladesh, can return to their homeland with safety and dignity.

“To demonstrate compliance with the order and readiness for Rohingya to return, the Myanmar government should amend the [1982] citizenship law in line with international standards”, Human Rights Watch said.

The rights group added: “The authorities should immediately lift restrictions on freedom of movement, repeal discriminatory regulations and local orders, and cease all official and unofficial practices that restrict their [Rohingya] movement and livelihoods, such as arbitrary roadblocks and extortion systems.”

According to dailytimes, an August 2017 military operation that has triggered genocide charges at the UN’s top court drove 750,000 Rohingya out of Myanmar into neighbouring Bangladesh joining 200,000 who fled earlier.