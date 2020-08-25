Date :Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 | Time : 09:26 |ID: 164682 | Print

Is it right to recite elegies in musical style? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s Fatwa

SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about reciting elegies.

Question: What is the ruling on reciting the Quran and elegies for mourning ceremonies in musical style?

The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: In the Name of the Most High; it is not allowed.

Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA

