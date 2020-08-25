Is it right to recite elegies in musical style? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s Fatwa

https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/Ayat-Rouhani.jpg 275 184 AH https://en.shafaqna.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/08/shafaqna-en-2.jpg AH2020-08-25 09:26:312020-08-25 09:26:31Is it right to recite elegies in musical style? The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani’s Fatwa
SHAFAQNA – The Grand Ayatollah Seyyed Sadeq Rouhani answered a question about reciting elegies.
Question: What is the ruling on reciting the Quran and elegies for mourning ceremonies in musical style?
The Grand Ayatollah Rouhani: In the Name of the Most High; it is not allowed.
Source: PERSIAN SHAFAQNA
