SHAFAQNA – Allah (SWT) has created the universe on the axis of justice; if justice means that God to create everything with its internal structure and in harmony, organise it and pave the way to reach its goal; God has done this about the universe and the human being. In Ayah 3 of Surah Al-Mulk, Allah (SWT) said: “The One who created the seven heavens one above another: No want of proportion will you see in the creation of (Allah (SWT)) Most Gracious. So turn your vision again: Do you see any flaw?”

And in Ayah 50 of Surah Ta-Ha, Allah (SWT) said: “He said: Our Lord is the One Who gave to each (created) thing its form and nature, and further, gave (it) guidance.” Not only the human being but any other creature of the sky and the earth has been created justly by Allah (SWT). Therefore, you also adopt Divine Ethics, you are the signs of God, you are created by God, see what God has done for you, what God has done with your universe, and the bond between you and the universe; God created this triangle with justice, you also be just [1].

[1] Part of speech by the Grand Ayatollah Javadi Amoli, Feb. 2005, Amol, Iran.