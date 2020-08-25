Tunisia’s new government to be handed over to President

SHAFQANA- The Tunisian presidency announced today (Tuesday) that President Kais Saied has received the new government from caretaker Prime Minister Hisham El-Mechishi.

The caretaker Prime Minister of Tunisia said: “I have submitted the proposed composition of my government, which will be presented to the deputies for approval soon.”

After receiving the cabinet composition, Kais Saied wrote a letter to Tunisian Parliament Speaker Rashid Al Ghannouchi calling for a meeting to vote of confidence in the new government.

Hisham El-Machishi’s government is the tenth government in Tunisia since the 2011 revolution. El-Machishi was nominated for prime minister post last month following the resignation of caretaker Prime Minister Elyes Fakhfakh, because of suspicion of corruption.

The Tunisia’s Ennahda movement, which holds a majority of 54 seats in the Tunisian parliament, convenes on Tuesday or Wednesday to take a final position on El-Machishi’s government. However, some sources have predicted that the vote of no confidence in the El- Machishi’s government would be taken.

In the list of the new Tunisian cabinet, the names of people such as “Ibrahim Al-Bartaji”, “Tawfiq Sharafuddin”, “Mohammad Bousteh”, “Osman Al-Jarndi” and “Ahmad Azum” are seen who have been nominated as the Ministries of Defense, Interior, Justice, Foreign Affairs and Religious Affairs respectively.

