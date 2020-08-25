Date :Tuesday, August 25th, 2020 | Time : 19:51 |ID: 164733 | Print

🔴 Live: ICEL mourning ceremony, 6th night of Muharram

/0 Comments/in , , , , /by

SHAFAQNA- Islamic Center of England online mourning programme, entitled as “Ashura in today’s mirror”, on 6th night of Muharram 2020.

You might also like
Online program on coping with traumatic events
En.shafaqna- IZHamburg Video: IZH programs on day 16 of Ramadan 2020
UK: Quranic Tafsir Classes to Be Held at Islamic Center of England
Video: Hyderi Islamic Centre ladies only programme, Day 2 of Muharram
Ayatollah Khamenei: "Insight is needed more than anything else"
Online workshops on "Understanding" Hijab for sisters
0 replies

Leave a Reply

Want to join the discussion?
Feel free to contribute!

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *