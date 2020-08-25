Possibility of reopening Masjid Al-Haram and resumption of Umra Mufrada+Photos

SHAFAQNA- The Masjid Al-Haram was recently furnished with 9,000 new carpets. Therefore, the possibility of the reopening of the Masjid Al-Haram and the resumption of Umra Al-Mufrada in Corona virus pandemic conditions became stronger.

The Masjid Al-Haram was closed late last year to prevent the spread of the Corona virus (Covid-19), and with this action, Umrah Mufradah was suspended. The Saudis had decided to let only the residents of Saudi Arabia perform the Hajj Al-Tamattu. The Hajj Al-Tamattu was performed for a limited period of time and with the compliance of hygienic measures.

After the completion of the Hajj Al-Tamattu period, it was perceived as a successful performance of the rituals of the Hajj Al-Tamattu 99 custodians of the House of God. Therefore, word was that the Umra Hajj would be resumed shortly after. However, due to the lack of proper planning by Saudi Arabia, the doors of the House of God have not been opened to the pilgrims so far.

In recent days, however, new decisions have been made by the custodians of the house of God. The decision was regarding the furnishing of the Masjid Al-Haram. This Holy Mosque was furnished with 9,000 carpets. These rectangular rugs are designed for the presence of pilgrims in the house of God. They were placed with observance of hygienic measures and recommended physical distance. This observance and adherence to health officials recommendations is seen not only around the Kaaba, but also in all sections and floors of the Masjid Al-Haram. Every carpet’s place has been calculated in compliance with the physical distance necessary.

With this action of the custodians of the Masjid al-Haram, it seems that the doors of the House of God will open to the pilgrims in the coming days. Of course, there would be restrictions applied on the presence of pilgrims in the House of God. According to informed sources, even with the existing measures taken to prevent the spread of the Corona virus, the Umrah Al-Mufrada may be held only for Saudi residents. In case of the reopening of the borders of Saudi Arabia to foreign pilgrims, news measures should be planned and taken in order to receive pilgrims from other countries.

According to Fars News, the House of God is disinfected every day by the custodians of the Masjid Al-Haram. Also, congregational prayers (Salatal-Jama’ah) are held in the presence of the staff of the House of God while maintaining a recommended physical distance.

This news is published by Shia news agency and translated by Shafaqna English.